Gold price in India remains same for 24 carat, 22 carat today

As on Sunday (19 March), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,220 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 53,330.

Gold price in India
Bhubaneswar: Gold rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat has remained same in the last 24 hours in India.

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,840 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,950. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 58,690 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,800. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 58,690 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 53,800.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,690 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,800 today. The rates has remained same in the last 24 hours.

