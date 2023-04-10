Gold price in India remains same for 24 carat, 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat has continued to remain same in the last 24 hours in India today.

As on Sunday (10 April), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,620 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 55,530.

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices too. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 61,020 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,950. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 60,870 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,800. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 60,870 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 55,800.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,870 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,800 today. The prices declined by Rs 110 (10 grams) for 24 carat/22 carat.