Gold price in India reduces for second day on October 23, 2025

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased for the second day on October 23, 2025. On Thursday, the gold rate has been recorded at Rs 1,14,650 for 22 carat per 10 grams and Rs 1,25,080 for 24 carat per 10 grams in India. The gold rate has dropped by Rs 810 for 24 carat per 10 gram, and Rs 750 for the 22 carat per gram over the last 24 hours.

The price of 24-carat gold in Delhi has been recorded at Rs 1,26,030 per 10 grams and 22 carat was at Rs 1,14,800.

Yesterday, the 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 1,25,890 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 1,15,400.

Bhubaneswar has recorded gold prices at Rs 1,25,080 for 24 carat per 10 gram, and Rs 1,14,650 for the 22 carat per gram, respectively.

City 22 Carat Gold Rate Today(Rs) 24 Carat Gold Rate Today(Rs) Delhi 1,14,800 1,26,030 Mumbai 1,14,650 1,25,080 Ahmedabad 1,14,700 1,25,130 Chennai 1,15,000 1,25,460 Kolkata 1,14,650 1,25,080 Hyderabad 1,14,650 1,25,080 Bhubaneswar 1,14,650 1,25,080 Bangalore 1,14,650 1,25,080 Lucknow 1,14,080 1,26,030 Chandigarh 1,14,080 1,26,030

Meanwhile, the silver has remained constant at Rs 1,62,000 per kilogram after falling by Rs 2,000 in India on October 23, 2025. In Bhubaneswar, the silver price is recorded at Rs 1,80,000 per kilogram today.

