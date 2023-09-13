Gold price in India: Rates remains constant for 24 and 22 carat on September 13

Bhubaneswar: The prices of gold in the capital city of Odisha have remained constant on September 13. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) has been recorded at Rs 59,830, 22 carat gold (10 grams) has been recorded at Rs 54,840.

The price of gold in India has remain constant on September 13.

24 carat gold (10 grams) has been recorded at Rs 58,860 and 22 carat gold (10 grams) has been recorded at Rs 53,920.

The prices gold in important cities of India are as follows:

In Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 59,990 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,990. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 59,830 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,840.

Similarly, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 59,830 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 54,840. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

The Silver rate in India is Rs 71,100/kg today. The price has decreased by Rs 200 in past 24 hours.