Gold price increases on September 17, Check latest prices in your city

In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, the gold rate has increased in the last 24 hours. On September 17, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 75,050 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 68,800.
Gold prices increased across major cities in India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 75,150
|Rs 68,950
|Mumbai
|Rs 75,050
|Rs 68,800
|Chennai
|Rs 75,050
|Rs 68,800
|Kolkata
|Rs 75,050
|Rs 68,800
|Hyderabad
|Rs 75,050
|Rs 68,800
|Bangalore
|Rs 75,050
|Rs 68,800
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 75,050
|Rs 68,800
Silver price in India
On September 17, silver costs Rs 93,000 per kilogram. The Price of Silver has increased in the last 24 hours.