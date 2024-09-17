Gold price increases on September 17, Check latest prices in your city

By Pratyay
gold price today

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On September 17, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 75,050 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 68,800.

In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar, the gold rate has increased in the last 24 hours. On September 17, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 75,050 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 68,800.

Gold prices increased across major cities in India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 75,150 Rs 68,950
Mumbai Rs 75,050 Rs 68,800
Chennai Rs 75,050 Rs 68,800
Kolkata Rs 75,050 Rs 68,800
Hyderabad Rs 75,050 Rs 68,800
Bangalore Rs 75,050 Rs 68,800
Bhubaneswar Rs 75,050 Rs 68,800

 

Silver price in India

On September 17, silver costs Rs 93,000 per kilogram. The Price of Silver has increased in the last 24 hours.

