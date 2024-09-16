Gold price in India on September 16: Check rates for 24carat/ 22 carat

By Pratyay
gold price in india

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has maintained constancy in the last 24 hours. On September 16, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 74,890 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 68,650.

In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar gold rate has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On September 16, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 74,890 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 68,650.

Gold prices were constant across major cities in India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 75,040 Rs 68,800
Mumbai Rs 74,890 Rs 68,650
Chennai Rs 74,890 Rs 68,650
Kolkata Rs 74,890 Rs 68,650
Hyderabad Rs 74,890 Rs 68,650
Bangalore Rs 74,890 Rs 68,650
Bhubaneswar Rs 74,890 Rs 68,650

 

Silver price in India

On September 16, silver costs Rs 92,000 per kilogram. The Price of Silver remained the same in the last 24 hours.

Also Read: Older Pixel Devices Are Expected To Get These Google Pixel 9 Series Features
You might also like

Petrol and Diesel prices slashed in Bhubaneswar today; check details

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024: Know dates, discount offers, early access and more

BSNL ‘Sarvatra’ technology coming soon: to offer high speed internet…

You can now make online payments of up to Rs 5 lakh in a single UPI transaction, But…