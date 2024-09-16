Gold price in India on September 16: Check rates for 24carat/ 22 carat

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has maintained constancy in the last 24 hours. On September 16, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 74,890 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 68,650.
In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar gold rate has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On September 16, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 74,890 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 68,650.
Gold prices were constant across major cities in India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 75,040
|Rs 68,800
|Mumbai
|Rs 74,890
|Rs 68,650
|Chennai
|Rs 74,890
|Rs 68,650
|Kolkata
|Rs 74,890
|Rs 68,650
|Hyderabad
|Rs 74,890
|Rs 68,650
|Bangalore
|Rs 74,890
|Rs 68,650
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 74,890
|Rs 68,650
Silver price in India
On September 16, silver costs Rs 92,000 per kilogram. The Price of Silver remained the same in the last 24 hours.