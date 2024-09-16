Gold price in India on September 16: Check rates for 24carat/ 22 carat

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has maintained constancy in the last 24 hours. On September 16, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 74,890 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 68,650.

In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar gold rate has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On September 16, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 74,890 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 68,650.

Gold prices were constant across major cities in India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 75,040 Rs 68,800 Mumbai Rs 74,890 Rs 68,650 Chennai Rs 74,890 Rs 68,650 Kolkata Rs 74,890 Rs 68,650 Hyderabad Rs 74,890 Rs 68,650 Bangalore Rs 74,890 Rs 68,650 Bhubaneswar Rs 74,890 Rs 68,650

Silver price in India

On September 16, silver costs Rs 92,000 per kilogram. The Price of Silver remained the same in the last 24 hours.

