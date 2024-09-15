Gold price in India on September 15: Check rates for 24carat/ 22 carat

By Pratyay
Gold price today

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On September 15, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 74,890 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 68,650.

In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar gold rate has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On September 15, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 74,890 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 68,650.

Gold prices were constant across major cities in India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 75,040 Rs 68,800
Mumbai Rs 74,890 Rs 68,650
Chennai Rs 74,890 Rs 68,650
Kolkata Rs 74,890 Rs 68,650
Hyderabad Rs 74,890 Rs 68,650
Bangalore Rs 74,890 Rs 68,650
Bhubaneswar Rs 74,890 Rs 68,650

 

Silver price in India

On September 14, silver costs Rs 92,000 per kilogram. The Price of Silver remained the same in the last 24 hours.

Also Read: Apple IPhone 15 And IPhone 14 Buyers Can Get A Refund Of Rs 10,000; Know How To Get The Claim
