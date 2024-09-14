Gold price in India on September 14: Check updated rates for 24carat/ 22 carat

By Pratyay
gold price today

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased by Rs 1200 in the last 24 hours. On September 14, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 74,450 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 68,250.

In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar gold rate has increased marginally in the last 24 hours. On September 14, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 74,450 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 68,250.

Gold prices witnessed huge changes across major cities in India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 74,600 Rs 68,400
Mumbai Rs 74,450 Rs 68,250
Chennai Rs 74,450 Rs 68,250
Kolkata Rs 74,450 Rs 68,250
Hyderabad Rs 74,450 Rs 68,250
Bangalore Rs 74,450 Rs 68,250
Bhubaneswar Rs 74,450 Rs 68,250

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On September 14, silver costs Rs 89,500 per kilogram. The Price of Silver was hiked by Rs 3000 in the last 24 hours.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Offers Multiple Prepaid Plans That Offer 1-Year Validity; Which One Should You Opt For
