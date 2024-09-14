Gold price in India on September 14: Check updated rates for 24carat/ 22 carat

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased by Rs 1200 in the last 24 hours. On September 14, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 74,450 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 68,250.
Gold prices witnessed huge changes across major cities in India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 74,600
|Rs 68,400
|Mumbai
|Rs 74,450
|Rs 68,250
|Chennai
|Rs 74,450
|Rs 68,250
|Kolkata
|Rs 74,450
|Rs 68,250
|Hyderabad
|Rs 74,450
|Rs 68,250
|Bangalore
|Rs 74,450
|Rs 68,250
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 74,450
|Rs 68,250
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On September 14, silver costs Rs 89,500 per kilogram. The Price of Silver was hiked by Rs 3000 in the last 24 hours.