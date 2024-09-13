Gold price in India on September 13: Check updated rates for 24carat/ 22carat

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On September 13, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 73,150 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,050. The rate of 22-carat gold and 24-carat gold decreased by Rs 100 on Friday.
Gold prices witnessed stagnancy across major cities in India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 73,300
|Rs 67,200
|Mumbai
|Rs 73,150
|Rs 67,050
|Chennai
|Rs 73,150
|Rs 67,050
|Kolkata
|Rs 73,150
|Rs 67,050
|Hyderabad
|Rs 73,150
|Rs 67,050
|Bangalore
|Rs 73,150
|Rs 67,050
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 73,150
|Rs 67,050
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On September 13, silver costs Rs 86,500 per kilogram.