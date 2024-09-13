Gold price in India on September 13: Check updated rates for 24carat/ 22carat

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On September 13, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 73,150 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,050. The rate of 22-carat gold and 24-carat gold decreased by Rs 100 on Friday.

In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar gold rate has decreased in the last 24 hours. On September 13, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 73,150 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,050.

Gold prices witnessed stagnancy across major cities in India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 73,300 Rs 67,200 Mumbai Rs 73,150 Rs 67,050 Chennai Rs 73,150 Rs 67,050 Kolkata Rs 73,150 Rs 67,050 Hyderabad Rs 73,150 Rs 67,050 Bangalore Rs 73,150 Rs 67,050 Bhubaneswar Rs 73,150 Rs 67,050

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On September 13, silver costs Rs 86,500 per kilogram.