Gold price in India on September 13: Check updated rates for 24carat/ 22carat

gold price today

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On September 13, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 73,150 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,050. The rate of 22-carat gold and 24-carat gold decreased by Rs 100 on Friday.

In Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar gold rate has decreased in the last 24 hours. On September 13, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 73,150 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,050.

Gold prices witnessed stagnancy across major cities in India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 73,300 Rs 67,200
Mumbai Rs 73,150 Rs 67,050
Chennai Rs 73,150 Rs 67,050
Kolkata Rs 73,150 Rs 67,050
Hyderabad Rs 73,150 Rs 67,050
Bangalore Rs 73,150 Rs 67,050
Bhubaneswar Rs 73,150 Rs 67,050

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On September 13, silver costs Rs 86,500 per kilogram.

