Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Gold price in India massively increases for 24 carat and 22 carat on Tuesday

As on Tuesday (14 March), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 57,220 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 52,450.

Business
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
Gold price in India
Photo Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates in India have increased massively in the last 24 hours for 24 carat and 22 carat.

As on Tuesday (14 March), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 57,220 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 52,450.

Take a look
Business

Coal imports see 25% fall in last 3 years as India aims…

IANS 0
Business

Petrol and diesel price remain constant in Bhubaneswar…

Sunita 0

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,090 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,250.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 57,370 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,600. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 57,220 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,450. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 57,220 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 52,450.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 57,220 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,450 today. The rates have increased by Rs 330 in the last 24 hours.

KalingaTV Bureau 31337 news
You might also like
Business

Gold price in India increases for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Business

Petrol diesel price remains constant today; Check latest fuel rates in your city

Business

Gold price in India remains same for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Business

Direct Tax collections for FY 2022-23 at Rs 16.68 lakh cr: Govt data

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7