Gold price in India massively increases for 24 carat and 22 carat on Tuesday

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates in India have increased massively in the last 24 hours for 24 carat and 22 carat.

As on Tuesday (14 March), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 57,220 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 52,450.

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,090 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,250.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 57,370 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,600. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 57,220 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,450. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 57,220 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 52,450.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 57,220 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,450 today. The rates have increased by Rs 330 in the last 24 hours.