Gold price in India massively increases for 24 carat, 22 carat today                                     

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat have increased massively in the last 24 hours in India today.

According to latest reports, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,780 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 55,680 on Thursday (6 April). The prices have increased by Rs 1060 for 10 grams (24 carat/22carat) in the last 24 hours.

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices too. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 61,510 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,400. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 61,360 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,250. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 61,360 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 56,250.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 61,360 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,250 today. The prices have increased by Rs 1030 for 10 grams (24 carat/22carat) in the last 24 hours.