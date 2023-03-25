Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Gold price in India maintains increasing trend for 24 carat, 22 carat today                        

Business
By Pratyay 0
Gold price in India
Image Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat increased again in the last 24 hours in India. A hike of Rs 560 was observed for 24 carat/ 22 carat.

As of Saturday (25 March), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,650 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 54,640.

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 60,150 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,150. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 60,000 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,000. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 60,000 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 55,000.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,000 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,000 today.

Pratyay 3173 news

Pratyay is currently working as a Content Writer with kalingatv.com. He mostly manages the technology and automobile section of the website.

