Gold price in India increases significantly on April 21                                                           

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat have increased by Rs 700 in the last 24 hours in India today.

As on 21 April (Friday), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,620 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 55,520.

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices too. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 61,080 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,000. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 60,930 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,850. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 61,930 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 55,850.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 60,930 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,850 today. The prices have increased by Rs 220 for 24 carat/22 carat in last 24 hours.