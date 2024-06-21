Gold price in India increases on June 21, Check price details

Gold price drops in India

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased the same in the last 24 hours. On June 21, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,440 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,400. The price of gold has remained same in the country.

In Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. On June 21, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,440 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,400.

Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 72,590 Rs 66,550
Mumbai Rs 72,440 Rs 66,400
Chennai Rs 73,010 Rs 67,000
Kolkata Rs 72,440 Rs 66,400
Hyderabad Rs 72,440 Rs 66,400
Bangalore Rs 72,440 Rs 66,400
Bhubaneswar Rs 72,440 Rs 66,400

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On June 21 (Friday), silver costs Rs 92,500 per kilogram.

