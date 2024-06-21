Gold price in India increases on June 21, Check price details

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased the same in the last 24 hours. On June 21, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,440 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,400. The price of gold has remained same in the country.

In Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. On June 21, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,440 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,400.

Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 72,590 Rs 66,550 Mumbai Rs 72,440 Rs 66,400 Chennai Rs 73,010 Rs 67,000 Kolkata Rs 72,440 Rs 66,400 Hyderabad Rs 72,440 Rs 66,400 Bangalore Rs 72,440 Rs 66,400 Bhubaneswar Rs 72,440 Rs 66,400

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On June 21 (Friday), silver costs Rs 92,500 per kilogram.