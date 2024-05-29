Gold price in India increases for Rs 24 carat on May 29

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On May 29, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,930 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,850. The rates have increased in the last 24 hours.

Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. On May 29, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,930, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,850.

Gold price witnessed changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 73,080 Rs 67,000 Mumbai Rs 72,930 Rs 66,850 Chennai Rs 73,530 Rs 67,400 Kolkata Rs 72,930 Rs 66,850 Hyderabad Rs 72,930 Rs 66,850 Bangalore Rs 72,930 Rs 66,850 Bhubaneswar Rs 72,930 Rs 66,850

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased by Rs 3500/kg in the last 24 hours. On May 29, 2024, silver costs Rs 96,500 per kilogram.