Gold price in India increases for Rs 24 carat on May 29

Business
By Pratyay 0
gold price in India

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On May 29, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,930 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,850. The rates have increased in the last 24 hours.

Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. On May 29, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,930, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,850.

Gold price witnessed changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 73,080 Rs 67,000
Mumbai Rs 72,930 Rs 66,850
Chennai Rs 73,530 Rs 67,400
Kolkata Rs 72,930 Rs 66,850
Hyderabad Rs 72,930 Rs 66,850
Bangalore Rs 72,930 Rs 66,850
Bhubaneswar Rs 72,930 Rs 66,850

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased by Rs 3500/kg in the last 24 hours. On May 29, 2024, silver costs Rs 96,500 per kilogram.

Also Read: Lava Yuva 5G To Launch On May 30, Know Specifications Of The Device

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Pratyay 4871 news 1 comments

Pratyay is currently working as a Content Writer with kalingatv.com. He writes mostly on business, automobile, technology and telecom. In his free time he likes to watch tv series, movies and documentaries.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.