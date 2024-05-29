Gold price in India increases for Rs 24 carat on May 29

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On May 29, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,930 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,850. The rates have increased in the last 24 hours.
Gold price witnessed changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 73,080
|Rs 67,000
|Mumbai
|Rs 72,930
|Rs 66,850
|Chennai
|Rs 73,530
|Rs 67,400
|Kolkata
|Rs 72,930
|Rs 66,850
|Hyderabad
|Rs 72,930
|Rs 66,850
|Bangalore
|Rs 72,930
|Rs 66,850
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 72,930
|Rs 66,850
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has increased by Rs 3500/kg in the last 24 hours. On May 29, 2024, silver costs Rs 96,500 per kilogram.