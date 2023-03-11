Gold price in India increases for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates in India have increased by Rs 380 in the last 24 hours for 24 carat/ 22 carat.

As on Friday, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,670 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 50,990.

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,210 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,550. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 56,070 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,400. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 56,070 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,400.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,070 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,400 today. The rates have increased by Rs 540 in the last 24 hours.