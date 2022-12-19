Gold price in India increases for 24 carat and 22 carat on Monday

Business
By Pratyay 0
Gold price in India increases
Representational Image: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates for 24 carat and 22 carat has increased in last 24 hours for India. As on 19 December, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,000 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 49,460.

Major cities in India also registered fluctuations in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

Related News

Gold price in India remains constant for 24 carat and 22…

Gold price in India today: Know latest rates for 24 carat…

Gold price update: Check rates for 24 carat and 22 carat in…

December 15, Gold price update: Check the rates for 24 carat…

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,380 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,850. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 54,220 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,700. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 54,220 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 49,700.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,220 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 49,700 today. Gold rates for 24 carat and 22 carat has decreased by Rs 310 in the last 24 hours.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.