Gold price in India increases for 24 carat and 22 carat on June 13
Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On June 13, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,160 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,150. The rates have increased in the last 24 hours.
In Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. On June 13, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,160 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,150.
Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 72,310
|Rs 66,300
|Mumbai
|Rs 72,160
|Rs 66,150
|Chennai
|Rs 72,870
|Rs 66,800
|Kolkata
|Rs 72,160
|Rs 66,150
|Hyderabad
|Rs 72,160
|Rs 66,150
|Bangalore
|Rs 72,160
|Rs 66,150
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 72,160
|Rs 66,150
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 13, 2024, silver costs Rs 91,300 per kilogram.