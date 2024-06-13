Gold price in India increases for 24 carat and 22 carat on June 13

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On June 13, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,160 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,150. The rates have increased in the last 24 hours.

In Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. On June 13, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,160 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,150.

Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 72,310 Rs 66,300 Mumbai Rs 72,160 Rs 66,150 Chennai Rs 72,870 Rs 66,800 Kolkata Rs 72,160 Rs 66,150 Hyderabad Rs 72,160 Rs 66,150 Bangalore Rs 72,160 Rs 66,150 Bhubaneswar Rs 72,160 Rs 66,150

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 13, 2024, silver costs Rs 91,300 per kilogram.

Also Read: Recent iQOO 13 leaks shows the price of the upcoming device