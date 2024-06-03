Gold price in India increases for 22 and 24 carat on June 3

Business
By Deepa Sharma 0
gold price in india

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On June 3, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,550 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,500. The rates have increased by Rs 190 in the last 24 hours.

Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. On June 3, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,550, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,500.

Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 72,700 Rs 66,650
Mumbai Rs 72,550 Rs 66,500
Chennai Rs 73,200 Rs 67,100
Kolkata Rs 72,550 Rs 66,500
Hyderabad Rs 72,550 Rs 66,500
Bangalore Rs 72,550 Rs 66,500
Bhubaneswar Rs 72,550 Rs 66,500

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has decreased by Rs 1000/kg in the last 24 hours. On June 3, 2024, silver costs Rs 95,500 per kilogram.

Also Read: Markets Likely To See Bull Rally Next Week As Election Jitters Go Away

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Deepa Sharma 3117 news 0 comments

A journalist, a spiritualist, lives in a dream world. Loves watching movies and learning astrology and astronomical stuff, so I write about it.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.