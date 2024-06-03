Gold price in India increases for 22 and 24 carat on June 3

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On June 3, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,550 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,500. The rates have increased by Rs 190 in the last 24 hours.

Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. On June 3, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,550, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,500.

Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 72,700 Rs 66,650 Mumbai Rs 72,550 Rs 66,500 Chennai Rs 73,200 Rs 67,100 Kolkata Rs 72,550 Rs 66,500 Hyderabad Rs 72,550 Rs 66,500 Bangalore Rs 72,550 Rs 66,500 Bhubaneswar Rs 72,550 Rs 66,500

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has decreased by Rs 1000/kg in the last 24 hours. On June 3, 2024, silver costs Rs 95,500 per kilogram.

Also Read: Markets Likely To See Bull Rally Next Week As Election Jitters Go Away