Gold price in India increases by Rs 450 for 24 carat, 22 carat today

Business
Gold price in India
Photo Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat increased by Rs 450 in the last 24 hours in India.

As on Friday (24 March), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,090 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 54,120.

Logitech lays off 300 employees as computer accessories sales drop

Oppo mobiles manager nabbed for Rs 19cr GST fraud

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 59,930 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,950. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 59,780 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,200. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 59,780 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 54,800.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,780 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,800 today.

