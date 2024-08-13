Gold price in India increases by Rs 250 for 22 carat in India, Check details

Representative Image- IANS

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On August 13, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 70,580 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 64,700.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital), the rate of the yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. On August 13, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 70,580 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 64,700.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 70,730 Rs 64,850
Mumbai Rs 70,580 Rs 64,700
Chennai Rs 70,580 Rs 64,700
Kolkata Rs 70,580 Rs 64,700
Hyderabad Rs 70,580 Rs 64,700
Bangalore Rs 70,580 Rs 64,700
Bhubaneswar Rs 70,580 Rs 64,700

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has decreased by Rs 600 in the last 24 hours. On August 13, silver costs Rs 82,500 per kilogram.

