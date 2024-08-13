Gold price in India increases by Rs 250 for 22 carat in India, Check details
Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On August 13, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 70,580 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 64,700.
In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital), the rate of the yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. On August 13, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 70,580 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 64,700.
Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 70,730
|Rs 64,850
|Mumbai
|Rs 70,580
|Rs 64,700
|Chennai
|Rs 70,580
|Rs 64,700
|Kolkata
|Rs 70,580
|Rs 64,700
|Hyderabad
|Rs 70,580
|Rs 64,700
|Bangalore
|Rs 70,580
|Rs 64,700
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 70,580
|Rs 64,700
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has decreased by Rs 600 in the last 24 hours. On August 13, silver costs Rs 82,500 per kilogram.