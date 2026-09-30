Gold price in India increased by Rs 770 for 24-carats; Check latest city-wise rates here

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New Delhi: The gold price in India has increased in major cities over the last 24 hours. On September 30, 2026, the 24-carat gold price has increased to Rs 1,49,570, with a price hike of Rs 770. Meanwhile, the 22-carat gold price has increased by Rs 700, with prices recorded at Rs 1,37,100 per 10 grams.

On September 30, 2026, the gold rate in Bhubaneswar was recorded at Rs 1,49,570 for 24-carat per 10 grams, and the 22-carat gold price was listed at Rs 1,37,100 per 10 grams.

The gold price remains unchanged across major Indian cities.

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City 24 Carat 22 Carat Delhi 1,48,940 1,37,250 Mumbai 1,49,570 1,37,100 Chennai 1,49,570 1,37,100 Kolkata 1,49,570 1,37,100 Hyderabad 1,49,570 1,37,100 Bangalore 1,49,570 1,37,100 Bhubaneswar 1,49,570 1,37,100

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained constant at Rs 2,40,000 today. Meanwhile, the silver rate in Bhubaneswar has decreased by Rs 5,000 and is recorded at Rs 2,40,000 per kilogram today.