Gold Price in India increased by Rs. 100 on Christmas

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold has increased for 24 carats and 22 carats in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday by Rs. 100.

Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. On December 25, 2024, Wednesday. 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 77,450, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,000.

Price Of Gold In Different Cities of India:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 77,600 71,150 Mumbai 77,450 71,000 Chennai 77,450 71,000 Kolkata 77,450 71,000 Hyderabad 77,450 71,000 Bangalore 77,450 71,000 Bhubaneswar 77,450 71,000

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India increased in the last 24 hours. On December 25, 2024, silver costs Rs 91,500 per kilogram.