Gold price in India has increased by Rs 710 for 24 carat, 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased by Rs 710 for 24-carat and Rs 200 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours. On October 27, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 80,290 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,600.
Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|80,440
|73,750
|Mumbai
|80,290
|73,600
|Chennai
|80,290
|73,600
|Kolkata
|80,290
|73,600
|Hyderabad
|80,290
|73,600
|Bangalore
|80,290
|73,600
|Bhubaneswar
|80,290
|73,600
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On October 27, silver costs Rs 98,000 per kilogram.