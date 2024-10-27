Gold price in India has increased by Rs 710 for 24 carat, 22 carat today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased by Rs 710 for 24-carat and Rs 200 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours. On October 27, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 80,290 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,600.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital), the rate of yellow metal has hiked in the last 24 hours. On October 27, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 80,290 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,600.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City  24 carat 22 carat
Delhi 80,440 73,750
Mumbai 80,290 73,600
Chennai 80,290 73,600
Kolkata 80,290 73,600
Hyderabad 80,290 73,600
Bangalore 80,290 73,600
Bhubaneswar 80,290 73,600

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On October 27, silver costs Rs 98,000 per kilogram.

Also Read: Twist in JioHotstar domain name saga: New owners are from Dubai
You might also like

This is the most affordable 2.5GB daily prepaid plan by Reliance Jio

Twist in JioHotstar domain name saga: New owners are from Dubai

Ratan Tata’s will revealed: Leaves shares to beloved dog Tito, friend Shantanu,…

Petrol and Diesel Price Hikes In Bhubaneswar On October 26; Check new rates here