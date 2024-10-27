Gold price in India has increased by Rs 710 for 24 carat, 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased by Rs 710 for 24-carat and Rs 200 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours. On October 27, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 80,290 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,600.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 80,440 73,750 Mumbai 80,290 73,600 Chennai 80,290 73,600 Kolkata 80,290 73,600 Hyderabad 80,290 73,600 Bangalore 80,290 73,600 Bhubaneswar 80,290 73,600

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On October 27, silver costs Rs 98,000 per kilogram.