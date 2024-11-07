Gold price in India has increased by Rs 110 for 24 carat, 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased by Rs 110 for 24-carat and Rs 200 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours. On November 7, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 80,350 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,650.
Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|80,500
|73,800
|Mumbai
|80,350
|73,650
|Chennai
|80,350
|73,650
|Kolkata
|80,350
|73,650
|Hyderabad
|80,350
|73,650
|Bangalore
|80,350
|73,650
|Bhubaneswar
|80,350
|73,650
Silver price in India
The silver rate in India has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On November 7, silver costs Rs 96,000 per kilogram.
