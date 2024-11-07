Gold price in India has increased by Rs 110 for 24 carat, 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased by Rs 110 for 24-carat and Rs 200 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours. On November 7, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 80,350 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,650.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital), the rate of yellow metal has hiked in the last 24 hours. On November 7, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 80,350 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,650.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 80,500 73,800 Mumbai 80,350 73,650 Chennai 80,350 73,650 Kolkata 80,350 73,650 Hyderabad 80,350 73,650 Bangalore 80,350 73,650 Bhubaneswar 80,350 73,650

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On November 7, silver costs Rs 96,000 per kilogram.