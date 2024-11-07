Gold price in India has increased by Rs 110 for 24 carat, 22 carat today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has increased by Rs 110 for 24-carat and Rs 200 for 22-carat gold in the last 24 hours. On November 7, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 80,350 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,650.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital), the rate of yellow metal has hiked in the last 24 hours. On November 7, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 80,350 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,650.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi 80,500 73,800
Mumbai 80,350 73,650
Chennai 80,350 73,650
Kolkata 80,350 73,650
Hyderabad 80,350 73,650
Bangalore 80,350 73,650
Bhubaneswar 80,350 73,650

Silver price in India

The silver rate in India has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On November 7, silver costs Rs 96,000 per kilogram.

Also Read: Indian stocks rally over Trump’s win; Sensex jumps 901 points

 

You might also like

Vodafone Idea resurrects its Rs 719 Prepaid Plan, Know details about it

Indian stocks rally over Trump’s win; Sensex jumps 901 points

Rupee hits all time low of 84.25 against US dollar

Petrol and diesel prices remain same in Bhubaneswar on November 6