Gold price in India for 24, 22 carat maintains increasing trend on Friday

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates have continued to increase for consecutive 5 days in India for 24 carat/ 22 carat. The rates have moved up by Rs 440 in the last 24 hours.

As on Friday, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,340 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 53,440.

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,570 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,700. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 58,420 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,550. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 58,420 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 53,550.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,420 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,550 today. The rates have increased by Rs 550 in the last 24 hours.