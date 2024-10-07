Gold and silver prices in India on October 7; Here are latest prices of your city

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India on Tuesday has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On October 07, the cost of the 24-carat gold per 10 grams is recorded at Rs 77,660 while the 22-carat gold per 10 grams is priced at Rs 71,190.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 77,820 71,350 Mumbai 77,670 71,200 Chennai 77,670 71,200 Kolkata 77,670 71,200 Hyderabad 77,670 71,200 Bangalore 77,670 71,200 Bhubaneswar 77,670 71,200

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has decreased by Rs 100 in the last 24 hours. On October 07, silver costs Rs 96,900 per kilogram.