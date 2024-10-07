Gold and silver prices in India on October 7; Here are latest prices of your city
Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India on Tuesday has remained constant in the last 24 hours.
the price of the 22-carat and 24-carat gold in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar has remained unchanged in the last 24 hours. On October 07, 2024, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 77,660 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold costs Rs 71,190 per 10 grams.
Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|77,820
|71,350
|Mumbai
|77,670
|71,200
|Chennai
|77,670
|71,200
|Kolkata
|77,670
|71,200
|Hyderabad
|77,670
|71,200
|Bangalore
|77,670
|71,200
|Bhubaneswar
|77,670
|71,200
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has decreased by Rs 100 in the last 24 hours. On October 07, silver costs Rs 96,900 per kilogram.