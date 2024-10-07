Gold and silver prices in India on October 7; Here are latest prices of your city

By KalingaTV Bureau
Gold Rate Today In India
Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India on Tuesday has remained constant in the last 24 hours. On October 07, the cost of the 24-carat gold per 10 grams is recorded at Rs  77,660 while the 22-carat gold per 10 grams is priced at Rs  71,190.

the price of the 22-carat and 24-carat gold in Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar has remained unchanged in the last 24 hours. On October 07, 2024, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 77,660 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold costs Rs 71,190 per 10 grams.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi 77,820 71,350
Mumbai 77,670 71,200
Chennai 77,670 71,200
Kolkata 77,670 71,200
Hyderabad 77,670 71,200
Bangalore 77,670 71,200
Bhubaneswar 77,670 71,200

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has decreased by Rs 100 in the last 24 hours. On October 07, silver costs Rs 96,900 per kilogram.

