Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Gold price in India falls on Monday for 24 carat, 22 carat today

As on Monday (20 March), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,220 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 53,330.

Business
By Pratyay 0
Gold price in India
Image Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat have decreased by Rs 120 in the last 24 hours in India.

As on Monday (20 March), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,220 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 53,330.

Take a look

Power consumption in April-Feb of 2022-23 crosses last fiscal’s…

Petrol and diesel prices fall in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,840 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,950. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 58,690 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 53,800. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 58,690 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 53,800.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,690 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 53,800 today

Pratyay 3158 news

Pratyay is currently working as a Content Writer with kalingatv.com. He mostly manages the technology and automobile section of the website.

You might also like
Business

Gold price in India remains same for 24 carat, 22 carat today

Business

Gold price in India decreases by Rs 120 for 24 carat, 22 carat today

Business

Flying Bike made by Japan: Watch viral video

Business

Govt to boost electronics manufacturing to Rs 24 lakh cr, create 10 lakh jobs

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7