Gold price in India falls massively for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates in India have declined by Rs 850 in the last 24 hours for 24 carat/ 22 carat.

As on Thursday (March 9), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,240 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 50,600.

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,780 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,150. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 55,630 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,000. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 55,630 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,000.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,630 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,000 today. The rates have decreased by Rs 720 in the last 24 hours.