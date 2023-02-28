Gold price in India falls marginally by Rs 290 for 24 carat/ 22 carat

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates in India has fallen by Rs 290 for 28 February in India.

As on Tuesday, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,670 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 50,990.

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,170 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,500. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 56,020 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,350. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 56,020 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,350.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,020 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,350 today. The rates have decreased by Rs 160 in the last 24 hours.