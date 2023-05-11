Gold price in India falls increases for 24 carat and 22 carat 

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat has slightly decreased by Rs 30 in the last 24 hours in India.

As on May 11 (Thursday), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 62,130 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 56,950.

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices too. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 62,590 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 57,370.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 62,280 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 57,100. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 62,130 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,950. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 61,130 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 56,950.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 62,130 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,950 today. The prices of 24 carat/22 carat gold have increased by Rs 280 for 10 grams (24 carat/ 22 carat) in last 24 hours.

