Gold price in India falls for 22 carat and 24 carat on Nov 14

Bhubaneswar: The gold price has dropped in the Indian market in the last 24 hours. The cost of the 22-carat gold has fallen by Rs 700 at Rs 1,17,200 per 10 grams and the price of 24-carat gold has dropped by Rs 800 and is recorded at Rs 1,27,850 per 10 grams on November 24, 2025.

In Bhubaneswar, the 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 1,27,850 per 10 grams, 22-carat gold has dropped to Rs 1,17,200 per 10 gram today.

Price of gold in major cities of India has been recorded as follows:

In Mumbai, the price of 24-carat is Rs 1,27,850 and the price of 22-carat is Rs 1,17,200.

In New Delhi, the price of 24-carat is Rs 1,28,000 and the price of 22-carat is Rs 1,17,350.

In Chennai, the main city of South India, the price of 24-carat is Rs 1,29,160 while the price of 22-carat is Rs 1,18,400.

In the major city of eastern India, Kolkata, the price is Rs 1,27,850 and Rs 1,17,200 respectively.

On the other hand, the price of silver is recorded at Rs 1,73,000 per kg in India with a hike of Rs 1,000. The silver rate in Bhubnaeswar has also increased and is recorded at Rs 1,83,100