Gold price in India falls for 22 carat and 24 carat on march 1

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates in India has fallen by Rs 120 for 1st of March in India. As on Wednesday, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 55,550 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 55,880.

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,270 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,600. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 56,120 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,450. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 56,120 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,450.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,120 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,450 today. The rates have decreased by Rs 100 in the last 24 hours.