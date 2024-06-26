Gold price in India drops for the 3rd consecutive day on June 26, Check rates at all major cities

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased for the third consecutive day in the last 24 hours. On June 26, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,220 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,240. The price of gold has decreased in the country.

In Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has also decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 26, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,220 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,240.

Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 72,370 Rs 66,390 Mumbai Rs 72,220 Rs 66,240 Chennai Rs 72,870 Rs 65,790 Kolkata Rs 72,220 Rs 66,240 Hyderabad Rs 72,220 Rs 66,240 Bangalore Rs 72,220 Rs 66,240 Bhubaneswar Rs 72,220 Rs 66,240

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On June 26, silver costs Rs 91,700 per kilogram.