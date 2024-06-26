Gold price in India drops for the 3rd consecutive day on June 26, Check rates at all major cities

gold price in India

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased for the third consecutive day in the last 24 hours. On June 26, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,220 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,240. The price of gold has decreased in the country.

In Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has also decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 26, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,220 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,240.

Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 72,370 Rs 66,390
Mumbai Rs 72,220 Rs 66,240
Chennai Rs 72,870 Rs 65,790
Kolkata Rs 72,220 Rs 66,240
Hyderabad Rs 72,220 Rs 66,240
Bangalore Rs 72,220 Rs 66,240
Bhubaneswar Rs 72,220 Rs 66,240

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On June 26, silver costs Rs 91,700 per kilogram.

