Gold rate remains same in india 
Image Credit: IANS

Gold price in India drops for 24 carat and 22 carat today

By WCE 4 244 0

Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India has decreased on August 7, 2022 for 24 carat and 22 carat. As on Sunday, gold price in India for 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,870 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,550.

Fluctuation in gold prices was observed in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,850 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 48,450.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,036 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,700. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 51,870 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,550. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 51,870 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,550.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,870 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,550 on Sunday. Gold price has decreased by Rs 110 and Rs 100 for 24 hours for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams), respectively.

You might also like
Business

Alibaba lays off nearly 10K employees amid poor sales

State

Total Covid 19 cases just below 100 in Twin City of Odisha on August 6

Nation

CISF jawan from Odisha shoots dead colleague at Kolkata museum, apprehended

Education

NSP Scholarships: These students to get huge financial help, check details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.