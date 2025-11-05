Gold price in India drops by Rs 980 for 24 carats and Rs 900 for 22 carats per 10 gram

Bhubaneswar: The Gold price in India has dropped in India for 24 carat and 22 carat in the last 24 hours. On November 5,2025, the cost of the gold metal has decreased by Rs 980 per 10 gram, and Rs 900 per 10 grams, respectively.

On Wednesday, the gold price is recorded at Rs 1,21,480 for 24 carat per 10 gram and 22 carat gold rate is at Rs 1,11,350 per 10 gram respectively.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 1,21,630 1,11,500 Mumbai 1,21,480 1,11,350 Chennai 1,21,970 1,11,800 Kolkata 1,21,480 1,11,350 Hyderabad 1,21,480 1,11,350 Bangalore 1,21,480 1,11,350 Bhubaneswar 1,21,480 1,11,350

Silver price in India

The price of silver in India today is Rs. 150.50 per gram and Rs. 1,50,500 per kilogram. The sivler rate in Bhubaneswar is recorded at Rs 1,63,000 for 1 kilogram today.