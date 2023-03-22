Gold price in India decreases on Wednesday for 24 carat, 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat have decreased in the last 24 hours in India.

As on Wednesday (March 22), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,190 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 54,220.

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices. The gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 60,150 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,150. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 60,000 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,000. On the other hand, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 60,000 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 55,000.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,780 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,800 today.