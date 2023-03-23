Gold price in India decreases on Thursday for 24 carat, 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat have massively decreased by Rs 550 in the last 24 hours in India.

As on Thursday (23 March), 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 58,640 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 53,710.

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 58,280 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,350. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 59,130 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,200. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 59,130 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 54,200.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,130 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,200 today.