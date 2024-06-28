Gold price in India decreases on June 28, Check price details
Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 28, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 71,730 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 65,750. The price of gold has decreased in the country.
In Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 25, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,730 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 65,750.
Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 71,880
|Rs 65,900
|Mumbai
|Rs 71,730
|Rs 65,750
|Chennai
|Rs 72,280
|Rs 66,250
|Kolkata
|Rs 71,730
|Rs 65,750
|Hyderabad
|Rs 71,730
|Rs 65,750
|Bangalore
|Rs 71,730
|Rs 65,750
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 71,730
|Rs 65,750
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India remained the same in the last 24 hours. On June 28, silver costs Rs 90,000 per kilogram.