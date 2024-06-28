Gold price in India decreases on June 28, Check price details

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 28, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 71,730 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 65,750. The price of gold has decreased in the country.

In Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 25, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,730 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 65,750.

Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 71,880 Rs 65,900
Mumbai Rs 71,730 Rs 65,750
Chennai Rs 72,280 Rs 66,250
Kolkata Rs 71,730 Rs 65,750
Hyderabad Rs 71,730 Rs 65,750
Bangalore Rs 71,730 Rs 65,750
Bhubaneswar Rs 71,730 Rs 65,750

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India remained the same in the last 24 hours. On June 28, silver costs Rs 90,000 per kilogram.

Pratyay is currently working as a Content Writer with kalingatv.com. He writes mostly on business, automobile, technology and telecom. In his free time he likes to watch tv series, movies and documentaries.

