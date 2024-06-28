Gold price in India decreases on June 28, Check price details

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 28, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 71,730 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 65,750. The price of gold has decreased in the country.

Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 71,880 Rs 65,900 Mumbai Rs 71,730 Rs 65,750 Chennai Rs 72,280 Rs 66,250 Kolkata Rs 71,730 Rs 65,750 Hyderabad Rs 71,730 Rs 65,750 Bangalore Rs 71,730 Rs 65,750 Bhubaneswar Rs 71,730 Rs 65,750

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India remained the same in the last 24 hours. On June 28, silver costs Rs 90,000 per kilogram.