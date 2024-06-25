Gold price in India decreases on June 25, Check price details

Business
Gold price soars

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 25, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,230 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,250. The price of gold has decreased in the country.

In Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 25, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,230 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,250.

Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 72,380 Rs 66,400
Mumbai Rs 72,230 Rs 66,250
Chennai Rs 73,100 Rs 67,000
Kolkata Rs 72,230 Rs 66,250
Hyderabad Rs 72,230 Rs 66,250
Bangalore Rs 72,230 Rs 66,250
Bhubaneswar Rs 72,230 Rs 66,250

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On June 25, silver costs Rs 91,700 per kilogram.

Pratyay is currently working as a Content Writer with kalingatv.com. He writes mostly on business, automobile, technology and telecom. In his free time he likes to watch tv series, movies and documentaries.

