Gold price in India decreases on June 25, Check price details

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 25, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,230 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,250. The price of gold has decreased in the country.
In Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 25, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,230 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,250.
Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 72,380
|Rs 66,400
|Mumbai
|Rs 72,230
|Rs 66,250
|Chennai
|Rs 73,100
|Rs 67,000
|Kolkata
|Rs 72,230
|Rs 66,250
|Hyderabad
|Rs 72,230
|Rs 66,250
|Bangalore
|Rs 72,230
|Rs 66,250
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 72,230
|Rs 66,250
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On June 25, silver costs Rs 91,700 per kilogram.