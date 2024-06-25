Gold price in India decreases on June 25, Check price details

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 25, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,230 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,250. The price of gold has decreased in the country.

In Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 25, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,230 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,250.

Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 72,380 Rs 66,400 Mumbai Rs 72,230 Rs 66,250 Chennai Rs 73,100 Rs 67,000 Kolkata Rs 72,230 Rs 66,250 Hyderabad Rs 72,230 Rs 66,250 Bangalore Rs 72,230 Rs 66,250 Bhubaneswar Rs 72,230 Rs 66,250

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased in the last 24 hours. On June 25, silver costs Rs 91,700 per kilogram.