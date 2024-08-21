Gold price in India decreases on August 21, Check latest price of 22 carat and 24 carat gold

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has dropped in the last 24 hours. On August 21, the price of the 24-carat gold per 10 grams has dropped by Rs 120 and is priced at Rs 72,650 while 22-carat gold per 10 grams has decreased by Rs 100 and costs Rs 66,600.
In Bhubaneswar, the rate of yellow metal has fallen as well. On Wednesday, 24-carat gold per 10 grams is priced at Rs 72,650 while 22-carat gold per 10 grams is priced at Rs 66,600.
Gold prices witnessed no changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 72,800
|Rs 66,750
|Mumbai
|Rs 72,650
|Rs 66,600
|Chennai
|Rs 72,650
|Rs 66,600
|Kolkata
|Rs 72,650
|Rs 66,600
|Hyderabad
|Rs 72,650
|Rs 66,600
|Bangalore
|Rs 72,650
|Rs 66,600
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 72,650
|Rs 66,600
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has increased by Rs 1,100 in the last 24 hours. On August 21, silver costs Rs 87,000 per kilogram.
Also Read: Local manufacturing to give Rs 25,000 cr annual opportunity for Indian MCE industry