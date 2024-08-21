Gold price in India decreases on August 21, Check latest price of 22 carat and 24 carat gold

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has dropped in the last 24 hours. On August 21, the price of the 24-carat gold per 10 grams has dropped by Rs 120 and is priced at Rs 72,650 while 22-carat gold per 10 grams has decreased by Rs 100 and costs Rs 66,600.

In Bhubaneswar, the rate of yellow metal has fallen as well. On Wednesday, 24-carat gold per 10 grams is priced at Rs 72,650 while 22-carat gold per 10 grams is priced at Rs 66,600.

Gold prices witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 72,800 Rs 66,750 Mumbai Rs 72,650 Rs 66,600 Chennai Rs 72,650 Rs 66,600 Kolkata Rs 72,650 Rs 66,600 Hyderabad Rs 72,650 Rs 66,600 Bangalore Rs 72,650 Rs 66,600 Bhubaneswar Rs 72,650 Rs 66,600

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased by Rs 1,100 in the last 24 hours. On August 21, silver costs Rs 87,000 per kilogram.

