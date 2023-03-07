Gold price in India remains constant for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates in India remains constant on 7 March in India.

As on Tuesday, 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,550 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 51,850.

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 57,270 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,500.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,500 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,950. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 56,550 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,850. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 56,550 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,850.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,550 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,850 today. The rates have remained same in the last 24 hours.