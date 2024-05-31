Gold price in India decreases for Rs 24 carat on May 31

Business
By Pratyay
gold price in India

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On May 31, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,760 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,700. The rates have increased in the last 24 hours.

Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has increased in the last 24 hours. On May 30, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,760, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,700.

Gold price witnessed changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 73,420 Rs 67,300
Mumbai Rs 72,760 Rs 66,700
Chennai Rs 73,420 Rs 67,300
Kolkata Rs 72,760 Rs 66,700
Hyderabad Rs 72,760 Rs 66,700
Bangalore Rs 72,760 Rs 66,700
Bhubaneswar Rs 72,760 Rs 66,700

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has decreased by Rs 1200/kg in the last 24 hours. On May 31, 2024, silver costs Rs 96,500 per kilogram.

