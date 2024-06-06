Gold price in India decreases for 24 carat and 22 carat on June 6
Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 6, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,110 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,100. The rates have decreased in the last 24 hours.
Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 6, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,110, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,100.
Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 72,800
|Rs 66,750
|Mumbai
|Rs 72,650
|Rs 66,600
|Chennai
|Rs 73,360
|Rs 67,250
|Kolkata
|Rs 72,650
|Rs 66,600
|Hyderabad
|Rs 72,650
|Rs 66,600
|Bangalore
|Rs 72,650
|Rs 66,600
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 72,650
|Rs 66,600
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has decreased by Rs 2300/kg in the last 24 hours. On June 6, 2024, silver costs Rs 91,700 per kilogram.