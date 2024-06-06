Gold price in India decreases for 24 carat and 22 carat on June 6

By Pratyay 0
Representative Image- IANS

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 6, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,110 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,100. The rates have decreased in the last 24 hours.

Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 6, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,110, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,100.

Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 72,800 Rs 66,750
Mumbai Rs 72,650 Rs 66,600
Chennai Rs 73,360 Rs 67,250
Kolkata Rs 72,650 Rs 66,600
Hyderabad Rs 72,650 Rs 66,600
Bangalore Rs 72,650 Rs 66,600
Bhubaneswar Rs 72,650 Rs 66,600

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has decreased by Rs 2300/kg in the last 24 hours. On June 6, 2024, silver costs Rs 91,700 per kilogram.

