Gold price in India decreases for 24 carat and 22 carat on June 4

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 4, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,110 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,100. The rates have decreased in the last 24 hours.

Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 4, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,110, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,100.

Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 72,260 Rs 66,250
Mumbai Rs 72,110 Rs 66,100
Chennai Rs 72,720 Rs 66,660
Kolkata Rs 72,110 Rs 66,100
Hyderabad Rs 72,110 Rs 66,100
Bangalore Rs 72,110 Rs 66,100
Bhubaneswar Rs 72,110 Rs 66,100

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has decreased by Rs 700/kg in the last 24 hours. On June 1, 2024, silver costs Rs 92,800 per kilogram.

