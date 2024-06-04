Gold price in India decreases for 24 carat and 22 carat on June 4

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 4, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,110 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,100. The rates have decreased in the last 24 hours.

Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 4, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,110, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,100.

Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 72,260 Rs 66,250 Mumbai Rs 72,110 Rs 66,100 Chennai Rs 72,720 Rs 66,660 Kolkata Rs 72,110 Rs 66,100 Hyderabad Rs 72,110 Rs 66,100 Bangalore Rs 72,110 Rs 66,100 Bhubaneswar Rs 72,110 Rs 66,100

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has decreased by Rs 700/kg in the last 24 hours. On June 1, 2024, silver costs Rs 92,800 per kilogram.

