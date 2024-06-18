Gold price in India decreases for 24 carat and 22 carat on June 18

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 18, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,330 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,300.

In Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 18, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,330 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,300.

Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 72,480 Rs 66,450 Mumbai Rs 72,330 Rs 66,300 Chennai Rs 72,980 Rs 66,900 Kolkata Rs 72,330 Rs 66,300 Hyderabad Rs 72,330 Rs 66,300 Bangalore Rs 72,330 Rs 66,300 Bhubaneswar Rs 72,330 Rs 66,300

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 18, 2024, silver costs Rs 91,000 per kilogram.