Gold price in India decreases for 24 carat and 22 carat on June 18
Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 18, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 72,330 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 66,300.
In Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 18, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 72,330 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 66,300.
Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 72,480
|Rs 66,450
|Mumbai
|Rs 72,330
|Rs 66,300
|Chennai
|Rs 72,980
|Rs 66,900
|Kolkata
|Rs 72,330
|Rs 66,300
|Hyderabad
|Rs 72,330
|Rs 66,300
|Bangalore
|Rs 72,330
|Rs 66,300
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 72,330
|Rs 66,300
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 18, 2024, silver costs Rs 91,000 per kilogram.