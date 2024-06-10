Gold price in India decreases for 24 carat and 22 carat on June 10
Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has decreased in the last 24 hours. On June 10, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 71,670 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 65,700. The rates have decreased in the last 24 hours.
In Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has remained in the last 24 hours. On June 10, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,670 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 65,700.
Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 71,820
|Rs 65,850
|Mumbai
|Rs 71,670
|Rs 65,700
|Chennai
|Rs 72,550
|Rs 66,500
|Kolkata
|Rs 71,670
|Rs 65,700
|Hyderabad
|Rs 71,670
|Rs 65,700
|Bangalore
|Rs 71,670
|Rs 65,700
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 71,670
|Rs 65,700
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On June 10, 2024, silver costs Rs 91,500 per kilogram.