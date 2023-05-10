Gold price in India decreases by Rs 330 for 24 carat and 22 carat

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates for 24 carat/ 22 carats have increased by Rs 360 in the last 24 hours in India.

As on May 10 (Wednesday), 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 61,530 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 56,360.

Major cities in India registered changes in gold prices too. The gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In the national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 62,000 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,850. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 61,850 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 56,700. On the other hand, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 61,850 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 56,700.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 61,850 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,700 today. The prices of 24 carat/22 carat gold have increased by Rs 100for 10 grams (24 carat/ 22 carat) in the last 24 hours.