Gold Price in India decreases by Rs 120 on August 15, Check rates at all major cities
Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased slightly in the last 24 hours. On August 15, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 71,500 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 65,540. The rates have decreased by Rs 120 for 24-carat, while it has increased by Rs 110 for 22-carat.
In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital), the rate of the yellow metal has also decreased in the last 24 hours. On August 15, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,500 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 65,540.
Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 71,650
|Rs 65,690
|Mumbai
|Rs 71,500
|Rs 65,540
|Chennai
|Rs 71,500
|Rs 65,540
|Kolkata
|Rs 71,500
|Rs 65,540
|Hyderabad
|Rs 71,500
|Rs 65,540
|Bangalore
|Rs 71,500
|Rs 65,540
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 71,500
|Rs 65,540
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has increased by Rs 200 in the last 24 hours. On August 15, silver costs Rs 83,700 per kilogram.