Gold Price in India decreases by Rs 120 on August 15, Check rates at all major cities

Business
By Deepa Sharma 0
gold price today
Image Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased slightly in the last 24 hours. On August 15, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 71,500 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 65,540. The rates have decreased by Rs 120 for 24-carat, while it has increased by Rs 110 for 22-carat.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital), the rate of the yellow metal has also decreased in the last 24 hours. On August 15, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,500 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 65,540.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 71,650 Rs 65,690
Mumbai Rs 71,500 Rs 65,540
Chennai Rs 71,500 Rs 65,540
Kolkata Rs 71,500 Rs 65,540
Hyderabad Rs 71,500 Rs 65,540
Bangalore Rs 71,500 Rs 65,540
Bhubaneswar Rs 71,500 Rs 65,540

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased by Rs 200 in the last 24 hours. On August 15, silver costs Rs 83,700 per kilogram.

Also Read: Blinkit rival Zepto set to raise $340 million at $5 billion valuation

Deepa Sharma 3722 news 0 comments

A journalist, a spiritualist, lives in a dream world. Loves watching movies and learning astrology and astronomical stuff, so I write about it.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.