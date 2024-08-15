Gold Price in India decreases by Rs 120 on August 15, Check rates at all major cities

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in India has decreased slightly in the last 24 hours. On August 15, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 71,500 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 65,540. The rates have decreased by Rs 120 for 24-carat, while it has increased by Rs 110 for 22-carat.

In Bhubaneswar (Odisha’s capital), the rate of the yellow metal has also decreased in the last 24 hours. On August 15, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,500 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 65,540.

Gold prices witnessed minor changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 71,650 Rs 65,690 Mumbai Rs 71,500 Rs 65,540 Chennai Rs 71,500 Rs 65,540 Kolkata Rs 71,500 Rs 65,540 Hyderabad Rs 71,500 Rs 65,540 Bangalore Rs 71,500 Rs 65,540 Bhubaneswar Rs 71,500 Rs 65,540

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has increased by Rs 200 in the last 24 hours. On August 15, silver costs Rs 83,700 per kilogram.