Gold Price in India decreased by Rs. 100 on December 24 2024

By KalingaTV Bureau
Gold Price in India

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold has decreased for 24 carats and 22 carats in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday by Rs. 100.

Today the price of the gold is recorded at Rs 70,900 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 77,350 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. On December 24, 2024, Tuesday. 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 77,350, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 70,900.

Price Of Gold In Different Cities of India:

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi 77,500 71,050
Mumbai 77,350 70,900
Chennai 77,350 70,900
 Kolkata 77,350 70,900
Hyderabad 77,350 70,900
 Bangalore 77,350 70,900
 Bhubaneswar 77,350 70,900

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India remains constant in the last 24 hours. On December 24, 2024, silver costs Rs 91,400 per kilogram.

