Gold Price in India decreased by Rs. 100 on December 24 2024

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold has decreased for 24 carats and 22 carats in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday by Rs. 100.

Today the price of the gold is recorded at Rs 70,900 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 77,350 per 10 grams for 24 Carat.

Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has decreased in the last 24 hours. On December 24, 2024, Tuesday. 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 77,350, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 70,900.

Price Of Gold In Different Cities of India:

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi 77,500 71,050 Mumbai 77,350 70,900 Chennai 77,350 70,900 Kolkata 77,350 70,900 Hyderabad 77,350 70,900 Bangalore 77,350 70,900 Bhubaneswar 77,350 70,900

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India remains constant in the last 24 hours. On December 24, 2024, silver costs Rs 91,400 per kilogram.

